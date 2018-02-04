Frontpage Products Questions Makers
We hold each other accountable 💪

All todos are public and added to our maker profiles. That way everyone can see what the rest is working on.

Marie Denis:
#thrdr 🛠 Home display spacing label bug (un-bookmark)
Nicolas Spehler:
Show creators from brands dashboard #Moon
Angel Vazquez:
change status bar color android #coderunnerpro
Jack Cruden:
make multiple landing pages to target specific types of user #weroster
Keyul:
submit form design #quickcode

We ship every single day 🚢

Together we complete almost 2,000 todos a week. That means every 5 minutes someone on WIP completes a todo.

Julian Lehr:
monote chrome extension 1.3 published (detects duplicates) #tba
Fredrik Aurdal:
Ranking factor Censorship added to Communication #securedfyi
Andy:
update default columns #dns
Andy:
add index # for inital ordered state #dns
Andy:
add todos for today re: conference next week, hasty code monday #dns

Groupchat done right.

Making you more productive

"A group chat?! Wouldn't that just distract me from getting actual work done?"

While historically group chats are quite distracting, we do things a little differently here at WIP. We have plenty of memes (believe you me!), off-topic chats, and all that fun stuff. However we do focus most on the actual work. See, we have this nifty little bot called @wipbot that lets us track our todos. Whenever someone adds or completes a todo it's automatically shared with the group which fosters a discussion around the very work we do.

"But I already have a todo list!"

WIP isn't meant as a replacement for your existing task management system. You can simply add the tasks you want to work on in the near future. That said you might be able to integrate your existing task management system with WIP using our open API.

Keep momentum 🔥

Earn a shipping streak by completing at least one todo every day. The current record is held by Pieter Levels shipping 162 days in a row.

Pieter Levels
💎 Patron 🌶 162
@levelsio
Bogdan Stanga
🌶 161
@bdstanga
Pug Pugson
💎 Patron 🌶 155
@pugson
Ebrahim-Khalil Hassen
💎 Patron 🌶 138
@EbrahimKhalilHassen
Alex Kluew 🇨🇦
🌶 122
@getaclue

Question everything 💬

Get your questions answered and your answers questioned. Some recent ones:

Samarth Jajoo

What are the different platforms you launch your project on?

Ashish Kumar (Ashfame) 🐲

When is the right time to explore a feature idea?

Nathaniel

What was your experience with Product Hunt Ship? Was it worth it?

Ashish Kumar (Ashfame) 🐲

Do you care about precise psychological pricing ($9 vs $10)?

Marc Köhlbrugge

What should the /launch feature on WIP look like?
What our members say

Keeping up with fellow makers reminds me to ship more.

E12c94a970afc4ec2ca651bc6788167a.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1 Alex Sideris

It gives me a sense of public accountability and a streak that I do not want to break. Having a streak to keep up is a very powerful motivator to ship something every day, even if it's just a bugfix or a small optimisation. It adds up over time!

5338dd7e79d4eb2a11c38b1c16370c0a.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1 Richard Blechinger

I get a motivation boost to make progress every day just by being part of a community where everyone gets things done. Also keeping up the streak adds a lot of momentum to that.

B0d34281555b8d55097daa9b2ad9e657.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1 Catalin Vasile

It is helping me get a lot more done and not live in my head. It also shows me how productive the top makers are and how much more I need to produce on a daily basis. I love this tool.

7366203fadc625bcf5854ef11cc07375.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1 TD Bryant

Just knowing that there's more people like me out there and that I can chat with them and help each other out is what makes WIP all worth it for me. It helps knowing you're not actually neither crazy nor alone in this journey :P

64fef0e67b16d409ab6b501cb7e30f42.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1 Javi Ramírez

The group chat is so valuable for getting feedback, especially design feedback. Everyone is very helpful. My product looks so much better because of it. Also making and completing todos is really fun.

29899f465198e7ff7706f4c03d9f2417.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1 Pat Walls