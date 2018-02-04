All todos are public and added to our maker profiles. That way everyone can see what the rest is working on.
Together we complete almost 2,000 todos a week. That means every 5 minutes someone on WIP completes a todo.
While historically group chats are quite distracting, we do things a little differently here at WIP. We have plenty of memes (believe you me!), off-topic chats, and all that fun stuff. However we do focus most on the actual work. See, we have this nifty little bot called @wipbot that lets us track our todos. Whenever someone adds or completes a todo it's automatically shared with the group which fosters a discussion around the very work we do.
WIP isn't meant as a replacement for your existing task management system. You can simply add the tasks you want to work on in the near future. That said you might be able to integrate your existing task management system with WIP using our open API.
Earn a shipping streak by completing at least one todo every day. The current record is held by Pieter Levels shipping 162 days in a row.
Get your questions answered and your answers questioned.
Keeping up with fellow makers reminds me to ship more.
It gives me a sense of public accountability and a streak that I do not want to break. Having a streak to keep up is a very powerful motivator to ship something every day, even if it's just a bugfix or a small optimisation. It adds up over time!
I get a motivation boost to make progress every day just by being part of a community where everyone gets things done. Also keeping up the streak adds a lot of momentum to that.
It is helping me get a lot more done and not live in my head. It also shows me how productive the top makers are and how much more I need to produce on a daily basis. I love this tool.
Just knowing that there's more people like me out there and that I can chat with them and help each other out is what makes WIP all worth it for me. It helps knowing you're not actually neither crazy nor alone in this journey :P
The group chat is so valuable for getting feedback, especially design feedback. Everyone is very helpful. My product looks so much better because of it. Also making and completing todos is really fun.